Pittsfield: Tyler Street slated for milling

The milling operations for Tyler Street, originally scheduled to begin Monday, May 8, have been pushed back one day and will now start on Tuesday, May 9, and continue through Thursday, May 11.
This work will occur on Tyler Street, between the First Street intersection and the roundabout between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes during this work and follow the designated detour signs.