Pittsfield: Tyler Street slated for milling

The milling operations for Tyler Street, originally scheduled to begin Monday, May 8, have been pushed back one day and will now start on Tuesday, May 9, and continue through Thursday, May 11.

This work will occur on Tyler Street, between the First Street intersection and the roundabout between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes during this work and follow the designated detour signs.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

