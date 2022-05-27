Suffolk University Professor Robert Allison will kick off the Bidwell House Museum's 2022 Summer History Talk series at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, in-person at Tyringham Union Church, 128 Main Road. Allison will talk about "The Interesting Narrative of Olaudah Equiano."
Olaudah Equiano, also known as Gustavus Vassa, wrote one of the bestselling books of the 18th century. It was the story of his life, which took him from West Africa to the West Indies, and to England, the Mediterranean, and the Arctic in a time of war and revolution.
Allison will discuss Equiano’s life, his reasons for writing his book, the mysterious controversy of Equiano’s origins (was he born in Africa or in America?), and why his life continues to matter.
A livestream option to watch the lecture is available via Zoom. All Zoom participants will receive a link a few days in advance.
Tickets can be purchased at bidwellhousemuseum.org.