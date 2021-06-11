"White Privilege: What It Is and How It Matters" will be presented by Peggy McIntosh of the Wellesley Centers for Women at Wellesley College and Gwendolyn VanSant, CEO and founding director of Multicultural BRIDGE, at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Firemen’s Pavilion, Main Road. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Those wishing to attend are asked to send an email by Monday, June 14, to hopbrookcommunityclub@gmail.com. Confirmation emails will be sent.
Donations benefiting Multicultural BRIDGE, a minority and women-run organization dedicated to racial justice work, may be made on the day of the presentation in cash or by personal check payable to Hop Brook Community Club, P.O. Box 354, Tyringham MA, 01264, or via PayPal by clicking “Send & Request,” then “Send money” and entering hopbrookcommunityclub@gmail.com.