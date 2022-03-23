The Tyringham Library recently received nearly $2,000 in new books for its children’s collection, funded by a grant from the Pilcrow Foundation’s Children’s Book Project.
The Pilcrow Foundation, based in Cottage Grove, Oregon, provides new hardcover children’s books to rural public libraries across the country. The Pilcrow Foundation’s initial $800 grant, sponsored by an anonymous donor in Massachusetts, was supported by a $400 community match from Tyringham’s Hop Brook Community Club.
With the support of these donations, the library was able to purchase 69 new picture, fiction and nonfiction books for children. Tyringham also received 44 additional books from programs sponsored by Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado, Bill Strawbridge and Meg Wallhagen of California, and Shout Mouse Press.
All of the new books are available for checkout.