Tyringham: Library sets fall hours

The Tyringham Free Public Library has set new fall hours effective Tuesday, Sept. 19. 

Hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, and closed on holidays. Patrons can check for postings during holiday weeks.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

