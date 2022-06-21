Tyringham for Racial Justice and the Hop Brook Community Club are sponsoring “Protecting the Vote,” a panel discussion in honor of Juneteenth, at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Tyringham Union Church, 128 Main Road.
Moderated by Gwendolyn VanSant, chief executive officer and founding director of BRIDGE, panelists include Leticia Haynes, vice president, Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Williams College; A.J. Enchill, district aide to state Sen. Adam Hinds; Dennis Powell, president, NAACP, Berkshire Branch; and Shirley Edgerton, educator and community leader.
The event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted to BRIDGE, multiculturalbridge.org; NAACP Berkshire Branch, naacpberkshires.org; or Berkshire Black Economic Council, berkshirebec.org. Masks will be required in the church.