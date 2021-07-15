UBU Theater will present an original site-specific, oral history theatrical production, "Women of Tyringham," at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 24-25 and July 31-Aug. 1, outdoors in the Tyringham Cemetery Field, Church Road. Bring a lawn chair.
Conceived, produced and directed by Ann Gallo and co-written with author Rachel Urquhart, the program is performed by residents of Tyringham.
The project’s goal is to celebrate and share the unheralded voices of Tyringham’s women. Thirty-two audio-recorded interviews were conducted in 2019-2020 with a cross section of local women from this rural community.
Tickets cost $5 for Tyringham residents and relatives, $15 for non-residents, free for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased on the day of show only.