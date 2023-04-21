Dalton: UCP benefit concert with Xtreme Queen

UCP of Western Massachusetts' annual benefit concert will feature Xtreme Queen Entertainment, a Queen tribute band, on Saturday, April 29, at The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave. Local musician Mike Duffy will open the performance.
Xtreme Queen is the only Queen tribute band that reproduces the 1985 Live Aid performance as part of every concert.
General admission doors open at 7:30 p.m. The doors for VIP guests ages 21+ open at 6 p.m. and offer hors d’oeuvres and an English pub-style buffet dinner from KJ Nosh. VIP guests will also have access to a private bar, pub games and a complimentary photo booth ticket from Berkshire Mirror Moments.
All guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite British-inspired icons for the evening.
Tickets cost $45 for general admission and $95 for VIP and can be purchased through EventBrite.com or via ucpwma.org, facebook.com/UCPWMA or stationery-factory.com.
All proceeds for this event will go directly to UCP's underfunded children’s programing which includes early intervention, neonatal support and the Autism Waiver Program.