Spencertown, N.Y.: Music scholarship finalists to perform

Six high school musicians will compete for a share of the $10,000 Uel Wade Music Scholarship in the finals competition from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Spencertown Academy.
The students, ranging in age from 15 to 18, include four cellists, a violinist and a violist who play at or near a professional level. Several have won other competitions.
Wine and edibles will be available while three judges decide on the winners, after which the prizes will be announced.
Admission is $10 which will be added to the prize money, and free for scholarship donors.