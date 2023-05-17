<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Spencertown, N.Y.: Music scholarship finalists to perform

Six high school musicians will compete for a share of the $10,000 Uel Wade Music Scholarship in the finals competition from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Spencertown Academy.

The students, ranging in age from 15 to 18, include four cellists, a violinist and a violist who play at or near a professional level. Several have won other competitions. 

Wine and edibles will be available while three judges decide on the winners, after which the prizes will be announced.

Admission is $10 which will be added to the prize money, and free for scholarship donors. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

