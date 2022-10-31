<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: 'Ukrainians and Their Pets' watercolor exhibit

“Ukrainians and Their Pets,” a watercolor exhibit by Berkshire County native Deborah Hanson Greene, will be on view at the Berkshire Food Co-op, 34 Bridge St., for the month of November. A public reception with the artist will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

The watercolor studies created over the last seven months by Greene depict intimate bonds between Ukrainians and their animals, as seen on European and American news on YouTube.

Greene also will display a poster listing organizations that support pet shelters and that rescue and care for abandoned pets in Ukraine.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

