Pittsfield: Tasting fundraiser to benefit UNICO

UNICO of Pittsfield will be holding a “Sip and Support” Tasting Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Proprietor’s Lodge, 22 Waubeek Road. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The tasting event from 7 to 9 p.m. will include passed hors d'oeuvres and 12 vendors sampling spirits, wine, champagne, beer, and coffee. DJ Mike Wilk will play music from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The fundraiser includes over 50 raffle items and several lottery trees. A silent auction features a signed Kenny Chesney guitar, items signed by James Taylor and two lawn tickets for Taylor’s sold out July 3 concert at Tanglewood.
Tickets cost $30 at the door or in advance at Elm Street Hardware.