<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Tasting fundraiser to benefit UNICO

UNICO of Pittsfield will be holding a “Sip and Support” Tasting Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Proprietor’s Lodge, 22 Waubeek Road. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The tasting event from 7 to 9 p.m. will include passed hors d'oeuvres and 12 vendors sampling spirits, wine, champagne, beer, and coffee. DJ Mike Wilk will play music from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The fundraiser includes over 50 raffle items and several lottery trees. A silent auction features a signed Kenny Chesney guitar, items signed by James Taylor and two lawn tickets for Taylor’s sold out July 3 concert at Tanglewood.

Tickets cost $30 at the door or in advance at Elm Street Hardware.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all