The Berkshire Public Health Alliance will offer a flu and COVID vaccination clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Town Hall community room, 3 East Main Road. All are welcome.
The flu vaccine is available at no charge to individuals ages 6 months and older. The new COVID bivalent booster and the high-dose senior flu vaccine will also be offered. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Bring insurance cards and wear short sleeves. Walk-ins will be accepted but registration is encouraged at tinyurl.com/3b5dwssc. Information: 413-442-1521, ext. 37.