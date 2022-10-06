Berkshire Health Systems and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are teaming up for a vaccination clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Williams College Field House. The clinic is open to the public and to staff and students from Williams College.
The clinic will provide the COVID-19 bivalent booster, which is effective against the latest strains of the COVID-19 virus, BA.4 and BA.5, and the flu vaccine to help prevent influenza.
Those wishing to receive the bivalent vaccine must have received the first two primary doses of either Pfizer or Moderna, or the single primary dose of Johnson & Johnson. Both Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines will be available at this clinic.
Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/u59xkpsd. Limited doses are available and the clinic has 400 open slots for the community. Participants should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card.