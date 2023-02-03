Lenox: Cabaret to celebrate Valentine's Day

Singer Sherri James Buxton, accompanied by pianist Bob Shepherd, will perform a Valentine cabaret at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. A tea will follow the program.
The program will take the audience through a variety of relationships including first love, family and friends, and finding that special someone. Buxton and Shepherd will perform a variety of songs from the great American songbook, Broadway and cabaret.
Tickets cost $45, $35 for Berkshire County residents with ID. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. Proof of vaccination, ID and masks are required.