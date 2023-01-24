<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Ventfort Hall adds additional ghost tour

Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum has added an additional ghost tour with Robert Oakes at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan 28, after the sellout of the 7 p.m. tour. The mansion is located at 104 Walker St. 

Oakes, author of "Ghosts of the Berkshires," will lead a tour through the rooms and halls of this historic estate sharing tales of its hauntings. This is not an active investigation. 

Reservations are required. Nonrefundable and nonexchangeable tickets can be purchased at gildedage.org/events or by calling 413-637-3206. Masks are required.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

