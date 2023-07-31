Lenox: Ghostly tales & tour offered for children

Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum will host author and ghost tour guide Robert Oakes for a book reading and ghost tour for children ages 8–12 at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Oakes, who will be joined by his wife and the book’s illustrator, Katherine Oakes, will read selections from his new book, "The Ghostly Tales of the Berkshires" for young readers. The reading will be followed by a ghost tour of this historic mansion.
Admission is $15. Children are to be accompanied by an adult at no additional charge; adults may take a self-guided tour of the mansion while their children are on their tour.
Reservations are recommended as tickets are limited. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. For reservations, visit gildedage.org or call 413-637-3206.