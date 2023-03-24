Lenox: Slavic Easter egg decorating workshops

Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum will offer its annual Slavic Easter egg decorating demonstrations and instructional workshops from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the mansion’s former gatehouse at 55 Kemble St. Masks will be required.
Lenox resident Tjasa Sprague, who will again lead the workshop, learned the technique many years ago from her Czechoslovakian mother, Maria Krofta.
The technique begins with unwashed eggs provided by a local poultry farm which have a residue-free shell surface. Attendees may also bring their own unwashed eggs. The Slavic Easter egg is a wax resistant technique which employs aniline dye later in the process.
The fee for each workshop, which includes all materials, is $35. The number of seats available at each session is limited. Reservations are required at gildedage.org/events or by calling 413-637-3206. Children should be at least 12 years of age.