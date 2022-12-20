<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Puppeteer staging holiday shows

Popular puppeteer Carl Sprague will present two holiday vacation week marionette performances for all ages at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.

Sprague will perform “The Very Late Christmas Present” at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 28 and 30.

Audiences will have the opportunity to meet Sprague, who has been a puppeteer since childhood. He inherited a collection of 60 antique Czech marionettes assembled by his great-grandfather, Julius Hybler, whose legacy also includes two marionette theaters.

Admission is $15 per person, $7 for children 4-17 and free for age 3 and under. Children must be accompanied by adults.

Seating is limited. Reservations are recommended by calling 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. 

