Lenox: Vacation week marionette shows

Puppeteer Carl Sprague will present two marionette performances of "The Princess and the Pea" at 3:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Feb. 20 and 23, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
The audiences will have the opportunity to meet Sprague, a puppeteer since childhood. He has inherited a collection of 60 antique Czech marionettes that were assembled by his great-grandfather, Julius Hybler.
Admission to the show is $15 per person, $7 for children 4-17 and free for ages 3 and under. Children must be accompanied by adults.
Reservations are recommended as seating is limited and can be made by calling 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. Masks are required.