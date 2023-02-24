Lenox: Ventfort Hall hosting royal biographer

Hugo Vickers, well known as a biographer, lecturer, broadcaster, and an acknowledged expert on the royal family, will present "Gladys Deacon, the Second Duchess of Marlborough" at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
Vickers' talk will be followed by a champagne tea.
Vickers knew Deacon for two years at the end of her life. She was 94 and he was 23. This lecture will tell the dramatic story of the duchess from her heyday in Paris, through her Bohemian years, to the trials of Blenheim, and then her long seclusion as a recluse and her 15 years confined to a psychiatric hospital.
Tickets cost $40. Reservations are required as seats are limited. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Masks are required. Reserve tickets at gildedage.org/events/ or call 413-637-3206. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.