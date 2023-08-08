<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Ventfort Hall talk on child labor

A Tea and Talk titled "Child Labor in the Gilded Age" will be presented by author Chaim Rosenberg at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.

Rosenberg's talk will highlight the pictures of child workers in America taken early in the 20th century by Lewis Hine. A tea will follow his presentation.

Tickets range from $22 to $35. Seats are limited. Reservations are encouraged at gildedage.org/events or 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

