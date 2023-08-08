Lenox: Ventfort Hall talk on child labor

A Tea and Talk titled "Child Labor in the Gilded Age" will be presented by author Chaim Rosenberg at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
Rosenberg's talk will highlight the pictures of child workers in America taken early in the 20th century by Lewis Hine. A tea will follow his presentation.
Tickets range from $22 to $35. Seats are limited. Reservations are encouraged at gildedage.org/events or 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.