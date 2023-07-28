Lenox: Ventfort Hall hosting Tea & Talk, concert

Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum announces a Tea and Talk on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and a Ukranian Rhapsody concert on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Gary Lawrance, architect, author and historian, will present "Lost Gilded Age Mansions of Newport" at 4 p.m. Tuesday. A tea will follow his presentation.
Lawrance will uncover the history and legacy of a collection of lost Gilded Age mansions and estates from Newport, R.I., through rare vintage photos. Tickets range from $22 to $35.
The Prima Music Foundation will present the piano duo Anna and Dmitri Shelest and tenor Alexander Dedik at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The program will include works for piano duo and art songs by composers from the Gilded Age including works by Gershwin, Barber, Spross, Respigi, Friml, Lysenko, and Skoryk.
Light hors d'oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will offer beer, wine and a signature cultural cocktail, the Ventfort Vesper, in collaboration with Berkshire Mountain Distillers.
Tickets are $45 general admission and $40 for Berkshire county residents.
Reservations are encouraged as seats are limited. Walk-ins will accommodated as space allows. Reservations: gildedage.org or 413-637-3206.