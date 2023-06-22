Lenox: Artist Lincoln Perry speaking at museum

Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum will welcome painter, sculptor and author Lincoln Perry for its next Tea and Talk program at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Perry is the author of the recently published book, "Seeing Like An Artist." In his program, "Going to Museums with an Artist," Perry will talk about not only some of the world's greatest art, but how an artist views, experiences and borrows from that art.
Tickets range from $22 to $35; a discount is available by using code friendcode23. For reservations, visit gildedage.org/events or call 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.