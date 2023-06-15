Lenox: Author Amelinckx to relate Gilded Age crime tales

Freelance journalist, local author and former crime and courts reporter for The Berkshire Eagle, Andrew Amelinckx will present "A Thin Veneer: The Berkshires’ Sordid Underbelly in the Gilded Age" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. A tea will follow his presentation.
Amelinckx is the author of four historical true crime books, including his latest, "Satellite Boy: The International Manhunt for a Master Thief That Launched the Modern Communication Age."
He will bring the Berkshires’ sordid underbelly during the Gilded Age to life with three tales of crime, tragedy and bedlam from his 2015 book "Gilded Age Murder & Mayhem in the Berkshires," now on sale in the Ventfort Hall gift shop.
Tickets are $30 for members and with advance reservation; $35 day of; $22 for students 22 and under. Reservations are strongly encouraged as seats are limited. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.
For reservations, visit gildedage.org/events or call 413-637-3206. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.