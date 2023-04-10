Pittsfield: Vernal pool workshop with Professor Tyning

Berkshire Environmental Action Team is hosting a hands-on, full-day workshop on vernal pools and the organisms that use them from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Berkshire Community College and a nearby state park.
The workshop will be led by Professor Tom Tyning, an expert on amphibians and reptiles and an authority on New England's natural history.
Participation is limited to 24 people, and costs $75, plus the Eventbrite registration fee, to participate. All proceeds go to BEAT.
Each participant will receive "A Field Guide to the Animals of Vernal Pools" by Leo P. Kenney and Matthew R. Burne at the end of the workshop. Light snacks, coffee, tea, and lunch will also be provided.
Visit vernal-pool-workshop.eventbrite.com to learn more and reserve a spot. This workshop is designed for adults. Email team@thebeatnews.org with questions about a younger person participating.