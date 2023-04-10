<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Vernal pool workshop with Professor Tyning

Berkshire Environmental Action Team is hosting a hands-on, full-day workshop on vernal pools and the organisms that use them from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Berkshire Community College and a nearby state park.

The workshop will be led by Professor Tom Tyning, an expert on amphibians and reptiles and an authority on New England's natural history.

Participation is limited to 24 people, and costs $75, plus the Eventbrite registration fee, to participate. All proceeds go to BEAT.

Each participant will receive "A Field Guide to the Animals of Vernal Pools" by Leo P. Kenney and Matthew R. Burne at the end of the workshop. Light snacks, coffee, tea, and lunch will also be provided.

Visit vernal-pool-workshop.eventbrite.com to learn more and reserve a spot. This workshop is designed for adults. Email team@thebeatnews.org with questions about a younger person participating.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all