Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Veterans Day, a legal holiday, will be observed Wednesday. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:

Retail stores: Most open

Lee Premium Outlets: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Liquor stores: Most open

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

City offices: Closed

State offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Berkshire Community College: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Closed

Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, clarkart.edu.

Hancock Shaker Village: Closed

Mass MoCA: Closed

Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed

BRTA: Closed; no bus service

Councils on Aging: Closed

Casella Waste Systems: Residential collections remain on schedule

Community Eco Power (formerly Covanta): Open regular hours

The Eagle: All offices open

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.