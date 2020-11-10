Veterans Day, a legal holiday, will be observed Wednesday. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:
Retail stores: Most open
Lee Premium Outlets: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Liquor stores: Most open
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
City offices: Closed
State offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Berkshire Community College: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Closed
Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, clarkart.edu.
Hancock Shaker Village: Closed
Mass MoCA: Closed
Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed
BRTA: Closed; no bus service
Councils on Aging: Closed
Casella Waste Systems: Residential collections remain on schedule
Community Eco Power (formerly Covanta): Open regular hours
The Eagle: All offices open