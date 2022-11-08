Pittsfield: VFW seeks veterans for parade march

VFW Post 448 invites all veterans and nonmembers to march with the post in the Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Because of the VFW's aging membership, each year there are fewer members able to march.
Those interested can join VFW Post 448 Commander Arnold Perras and Post 448 marchers at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall. Uniforms or military caps are optional and not required.
VFW Post 448 is also offering a free one-year membership for new members and a five-year membership to Iraq/Afghanistan veterans. Contact Perras at 413-441-9300.