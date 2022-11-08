<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: VFW seeks veterans for parade march

VFW Post 448 invites all veterans and nonmembers to march with the post in the Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Because of the VFW's aging membership, each year there are fewer members able to march.

Those interested can join VFW Post 448 Commander Arnold Perras and Post 448 marchers at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall. Uniforms or military caps are optional and not required.

VFW Post 448 is also offering a free one-year membership for new members and a five-year membership to Iraq/Afghanistan veterans. Contact Perras at 413-441-9300.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all