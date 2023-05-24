Pittsfield: VFW seeks veterans for parade march

VFW Post 448 invites all veterans and non-members to march with the post in the Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29.
Those interested can report to VFW Post 448 Commander Arnie Perras at 8:30 a.m. in front of City Hall across from the Police Station. Uniforms or military caps are optional and not required.
Because of the VFW's aging membership, each year there are fewer members able to march. VFW Post 448 is also offering a free five-year membership for new members. For information, contact Perras at 413-443-0309.