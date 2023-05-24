<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: VFW seeks veterans for parade march

VFW Post 448 invites all veterans and non-members to march with the post in the Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29.

Those interested can report to VFW Post 448 Commander Arnie Perras at 8:30 a.m. in front of City Hall across from the Police Station. Uniforms or military caps are optional and not required.

Because of the VFW's aging membership, each year there are fewer members able to march. VFW Post 448 is also offering a free five-year membership for new members. For information, contact Perras at 413-443-0309.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

