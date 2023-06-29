Pittsfield: VFW seeks veterans for parade march

VFW Post 448 invites all veterans and non-members to march in the Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.
Those interested can report to VFW Post 448 Commander Arnie Perras at 9:15 a.m. at the corner of East Housatonic Street and Wendell Avenue where the post's black truck will have its full-scale Iraq-Afghanistan War Memorial displayed. Uniforms or military caps are optional.
Because of the VFW's aging membership, each year there are fewer members able to march. Post 448 is offering a free five-year membership for new members who served in Iraq, Afghanistan or Desert Storm. Information: Perras at 413-443-0309.