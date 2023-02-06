Pittsfield: Army veteran honored by VFW

Army veteran Henry "Hank" Morris has received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 448 according to Arnold Perras, Post 448 commander. Morris is quartermaster for Post 448.
This award is based on participation in numerous VFW Post 448 veteran activities which may include nursing home visitations, performing military funerals, Honor Guard functions, Buddy Poppy drives, fundraising events, youth programs, committee involvements, various war anniversary events, memorial dedications, recruitments, parade marches, and other patriotic activities.
The program, created by Perras in 2012, was designed to create an incentive for more comrades to volunteer for various community activities and for them to be recognized for their efforts.
Each recipient receives an award plaque and gift certificates.