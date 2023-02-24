Pittsfield: 'Voice of Democracy' essay winners named

PITTSFIELD — Fiona Clary, a ninth-grade student at Miss Hall’s School and daughter of James W. and Sheela S. Clary of West Stockbridge, has won several first place awards in the Veterans of Foreign Wars' "Voice of Democracy" essay contest, according to Arnold Perras, commander and contest chairman for VFW Post 448.
Clary was presented with awards totaling $2,750 on Feb. 10 at Miss Hall's School. She received $1,000 as first place winner for Miss Hall’s; $1,000 as first place winner for Pittsfield; $250 as first place winner for District-9 Berkshire County; and $500 at the state level.
At Miss Hall's, Clary is a member of the soccer team and enjoys French and English classes, reading and painting, theater and performance. She participates in an annual fundraiser to help underprivileged children attend camp in the summer, raising the most money each year over other participants.
Other winners from District-9 Berkshire County are Victoria M. Pevzner of Great Barrington, second place, from VFW Post 8183, Housatonic, and Sai Sanjana Meesala of Lenox, third place, from VFW Post 12079, Lenox.
Also awarded $1,000 as first place winners in their respective schools are Taibat O. Ahmed, a senior at Pittsfield High School, and Esha Zahid, a junior at Taconic High School.
Students compete in the contest by writing and recording a three- to five-minute oral essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year's theme was “Why is the Veteran Important?”
District-9 judges were retired Army Lt. Col. James Clark; Rose Ann Sturgeon, Pittsfield schoolteacher; and Kathy Yon, retired Pittsfield School Committee chairwoman.