Pittsfield: City to unveil Vietnam memorial mural

The city of Pittsfield, in partnership with the Vietnam Veterans of America, James E. Callahan Berkshire County Chapter 65, announce the unveiling of a new mural at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, on the north side of the Intertek building, 50 Pearl St.
The mural, "Lest We Forget 1961-1975," honors and remembers Berkshire County’s Vietnam veterans killed in action. The public is welcome to attend.
The new mural was painted by Ghi Sign Company based in Canaan, Conn., referencing an original depiction from 1991. It was certified by Hill-Engineers, Architects, Planners Inc.
The original scene was created and erected on the building located at 101 First St. Due to natural wear, the original scene was re-created and moved to West Housatonic Street in 2004.
The unveiling ceremony will feature remarks from Fran Tremblay of the VVA, James E. Callahan Berkshire County Chapter 65; local dignitaries, the posting of colors and reading the names of Berkshire County Vietnam veterans who were killed in action.
This event was postponed from July 7 due to engineering requirements.