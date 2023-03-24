Pittsfield: Ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans

A ceremony commemorating National Vietnam War Veterans Day will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, in Park Square. The event is sponsored by the James E. Callahan Berkshire Chapter 65 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion Post 68 and VFW Post 448.
The ceremony will recognize the 27 members of the military from Berkshire County who were killed in action in Vietnam. The master of ceremonies will be Marine Corps veteran John Harding. The placing of wreaths will be done by coalition commanders or their representatives.
Expected guests include area veterans and Color Guard details, including Dalton American Legion Riders Post 155, Dalton American Legion Post 155 Honor Guard, VVA Chapter 65, Color Guards from the VVA Chapter 65, Marine Corps League Detachment 137, VFW Post 448, American Legion Post 68, Jewish War Veterans Post 140, Italian War Veterans Post 75, and representatives from other organizations.
The volley will be conducted by the Dalton American Legion Post 155 Honor Guard. Taps will be played by Joseph DiFilippo, a Vietnam veteran. The benediction will be provided by the Rev. Mike Denton of South Congregational Church.
For more information, contact VVA Chapter 65 at 413-443-1132.