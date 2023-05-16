Pittsfield: Vintage market slated Saturday

A market featuring more than 30 vintage vendors and local artists selling their collections of curated goods will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, outdoors at the former Polish Community Club, 55 Linden St.
The market has been organized by local vintage/BMX legend Jake Seeley aka The Unabinner, The Garden skate shop and pop-up market maker CozQuest.
Music, food and games will be on site. Attendance and parking are free.
For more information on the market or vendors in attendance, contact Liam Gorman at cozmo@cozquest.com or visit facebook.com/jakeseeley413.