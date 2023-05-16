<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Vintage market slated Saturday

A market featuring more than 30 vintage vendors and local artists selling their collections of curated goods will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, outdoors at the former Polish Community Club, 55 Linden St. 

The market has been organized by local vintage/BMX legend Jake Seeley aka The Unabinner, The Garden skate shop and pop-up market maker CozQuest.

Music, food and games will be on site. Attendance and parking are free.

For more information on the market or vendors in attendance, contact Liam Gorman at cozmo@cozquest.com or visit facebook.com/jakeseeley413.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

