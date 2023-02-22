<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Northwestern Massachusetts: Virtual Forest Center focus groups planned

Members of the public are invited to attend the first in a series of four virtual focus groups about providing forest health information at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

The Forest Climate Resilience Program is working in partnership with organizations across Northwestern Massachusetts, including the Woodlands Partnership, to develop a Virtual Forest Center. The center will support communities in better understanding threats to their forests, including climate change, and how forest stewardship can help to address those threats.

The project team is actively seeking input on what residents would like to see in a virtual forest center.

Register for the focus group at bit.ly/VFCFocus or contact Andrew Randazzo, forest ecologist with Mass Audubon, at arandazzo@massaudubon.org or 413-252-9534, or Lisa Hayden, administrative agent for the Woodlands Partnership, at lhayden@newenglandforestry.org or 978-952-6856, ext. 121.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

