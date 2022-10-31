<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Volunteer Fair returns to in-person event

Berkshire United Way and Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires are holding an in-person Volunteer Fair in partnership with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Berkshire Innovation Center, 45 Woodlawn Ave.

Sponsored by Berkshire Bank, this free event features 30 diverse nonprofit organizations sharing information about their mission, programs and volunteer needs. 

Registration is required by Nov. 1. To register and for a list of participating nonprofits, visit npcberkshires.org/volunteer-fairs/.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all