Pittsfield: Volunteer Fair returns to in-person event

Berkshire United Way and Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires are holding an in-person Volunteer Fair in partnership with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Berkshire Innovation Center, 45 Woodlawn Ave.
Sponsored by Berkshire Bank, this free event features 30 diverse nonprofit organizations sharing information about their mission, programs and volunteer needs.
Registration is required by Nov. 1. To register and for a list of participating nonprofits, visit npcberkshires.org/volunteer-fairs/.