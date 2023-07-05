Pittsfield: Nonprofits organize volunteer fair

Berkshire United Way and Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires are holding an in-person Volunteer Fair in partnership with RSVP from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Berkshire Innovation Center, 45 Woodlawn Ave.
Sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union, this free event features 30 diverse nonprofit organizations sharing information about their mission, programs and volunteer needs.
The Volunteer Fair is free to attend but registration is encouraged. All registrants will be entered into a drawing to win a basket of summer goodies.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2b9xpwbv. Those who can't attend can find volunteer opportunities at BUW's Volunteer Center at volunteerberkshireuw.org.