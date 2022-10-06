Wahconah Regional High School's Student Council is looking for crafters for its Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair slated from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the high school, 150 Old Windsor Road.
Vendors can rent a 10'x10' booth space for $30. Limited tables measuring 8’x2.5' and chairs are available for use. Setup will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Vendors are asked to donate at least one item for the raffle table. For an application and to reserve a space, email scwrhs150@gmail.com.
The Student Council will use proceeds from rentals and the raffle for community projects and people in need.