Pittsfield: Wahconah Park restoration project public meeting set

The city's Wahconah Park Restoration Committee will be hosting a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Berkshire Athenaeum auditorium, 1 Wendell Ave.

At this meeting, the Restoration Committee and the design team that is working with the city will share an overview of the project. Attendees will also have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the future vision for an improved facility.

This meeting is the first in a series of workshops that will be offered to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

