Pittsfield: Wahconah Park restoration project public meeting set

The city's Wahconah Park Restoration Committee will be hosting a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Berkshire Athenaeum auditorium, 1 Wendell Ave.
At this meeting, the Restoration Committee and the design team that is working with the city will share an overview of the project. Attendees will also have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the future vision for an improved facility.
This meeting is the first in a series of workshops that will be offered to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.