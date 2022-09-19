Wahconah Regional High School will offer the College Board’s PSAT/NMSQT on Saturday, Oct. 15. All college bound sophomores and juniors are strongly encouraged to participate in this opportunity to obtain a predictor score for the SAT exam.
Juniors' scores are automatically submitted to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for scholarship consideration and recognition.
The cost is $30 per test. Payments are collected via UniPay through the WRHS website, wahconah.cbrsd.org, or in the form of a check made payable to CBRSD. The deadline to sign up is Thursday, Oct. 6.
Direct questions to Megan Sookey, Guidance Department, at 413-684-1330, ext. 7101.