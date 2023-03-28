<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dalton: WRHS Student Council issues call for crafters

The Wahconah Regional High School Student Council has issued a call for crafters for its spring craft and vendor fair slated from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the school.

Setup will begin at 8:30 a.m. Vendors and crafters are asked to include at least one donation for the raffle table.

The 10-by-10-foot booth space costs $30. A limited number of tables measuring 6 or 8 feet long and chairs are available.

To receive an application and to reserve a spot, email wrhsstudentcouncil@cbrsd.org. All proceeds from rentals and the raffle will benefit the WRHS Student Council for community projects and people in need.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all