Dalton: WRHS Student Council issues call for crafters

The Wahconah Regional High School Student Council has issued a call for crafters for its spring craft and vendor fair slated from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the school.
Setup will begin at 8:30 a.m. Vendors and crafters are asked to include at least one donation for the raffle table.
The 10-by-10-foot booth space costs $30. A limited number of tables measuring 6 or 8 feet long and chairs are available.
To receive an application and to reserve a spot, email wrhsstudentcouncil@cbrsd.org. All proceeds from rentals and the raffle will benefit the WRHS Student Council for community projects and people in need.