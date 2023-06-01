Dalton: Wahconah names senior class speakers

DALTON — Lucas A. Wildrick and Sheffield M. Drewry have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the 2023 graduating class at Wahconah Regional High School.
Both students will speak at graduation ceremonies at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the school gymnasium. The valedictory speech is titled, "Facing the Road Ahead” and the salutatory address is titled “Life is a Highway."
Wildrick is the son of Stephen and Rachel Wildrick, both of Dalton. His academic program at Wahconah included honors and Advanced Placement coursework.
Wildrick participated in cross-country running, basketball and baseball at Wahconah. He has coached youth baseball and basketball and has also helped out at summer youth sports camps. He is a member of the Quiz Team, National Honor Society, the community’s Youth Advisory Board, Rotary Interact, Best Buddies, and volunteers at numerous community events.
Wildrick received the RIT Computing Medal and Scholarship Award, RIT Innovation and Creativity Award, Superintendent’s Academic Excellence Award, John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, Stanley Z. Koplik Certificate of Mastery Award, and several school-wide awards in math and science. He was also selected as the Norman “Pop” Smith Youth of the Year.
Wildrick plans to attend the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in the fall to study sports management.
Drewry is the daughter of Candace Hall of Becket. At Wahconah, she pursued an honors and Advanced Placement curriculum and was recognized as an AP Scholar with honor.
She is member of the National Honor Society and serves as the WRHS Chapter treasurer, Student Council president, swim team captain, and a member of the Unified Track team, No Place for Hate, Environmental Club, co-president of Best Buddies, and president of Green Umbrella.
Drewry served as a student representative for the Equity and Diversity Committee and at Wahconah School Committee meetings and as a senator for Massachusetts Girl’s State.
In the community, she successfully petitioned to change Christopher Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. She participated in the Undergraduate Pioneer Research Program, researching and writing an article titled “Election-related fear in present day America: The impact of electoral violence on voter turnout and voter registration.”
Drewry is the recipient of the Harvard Club of Western Mass. and Citizen Scholar Book Award from the University of Vermont, school-wide awards in math, science and history, John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, and Stanley Z. Koplik Certificate of Mastery Award.
Drewry plans to attend Boston College in the fall and is majoring in environmental science.