Lenox: WAM Theatre hosting elder, teen ensembles

WAM Theatre announces the return of its acclaimed Elder and Teen Ensembles. Berkshire-based women over 65 and teens ages 13-18 are invited to join the company on a journey of empowerment through creativity, teamwork and devised theater.
WAM’s Elder Ensemble launched with a Meet & Greet in December; WAM is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Teen Ensemble now through March 10 at tinyurl.com/upepkm28.
Both ensembles will meet at WAM Theatre’s new Creative Hub in downtown Lenox. The Elder Ensemble will meet weekly in March through April, and the Teen Ensemble will be held over the spring break, April 18-21.
WAM pays Teen Ensemble members a stipend for their participation to help offset participation costs. Parents, counselors, teachers, and community leaders are encouraged to nominate students who would thrive in a collaborative creative environment.
Questions about either ensemble and nominations for Teen Ensemble can be emailed to Kaia Jackson at kaia@wamtheatre.com.