<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenox: WAM Theatre hosting elder, teen ensembles

WAM Theatre announces the return of its acclaimed Elder and Teen Ensembles. Berkshire-based women over 65 and teens ages 13-18 are invited to join the company on a journey of empowerment through creativity, teamwork and devised theater.

WAM’s Elder Ensemble launched with a Meet & Greet in December; WAM is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Teen Ensemble now through March 10 at tinyurl.com/upepkm28.

Both ensembles will meet at WAM Theatre’s new Creative Hub in downtown Lenox. The Elder Ensemble will meet weekly in March through April, and the Teen Ensemble will be held over the spring break, April 18-21.

WAM pays Teen Ensemble members a stipend for their participation to help offset participation costs. Parents, counselors, teachers, and community leaders are encouraged to nominate students who would thrive in a collaborative creative environment.

Questions about either ensemble and nominations for Teen Ensemble can be emailed to Kaia Jackson at kaia@wamtheatre.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all