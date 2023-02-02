Lenox: WAM Theatre sets 2023 season auditions

WAM Theatre will hold auditions for its 2023 season from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at WAM's new offices at the Church on the Hill Chapel, 55 Main St.
Free onsite child care will be offered on Friday, Feb. 10. The space is wheelchair accessible.
Auditions are open to Equity and non-Equity actors. To schedule a 10-minute audition slot, email a headshot and resume to casting@wamtheatre.com by Feb. 6, with "2023 Season Auditions" in the subject line.
Actors should prepare a one to two minute contemporary monologue.
Performers of all ethnicities, gender identities and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, are encouraged to audition. WAM is particularly reaching out to African-American, Black and Latinx actors.
Information: wamtheatre.com/work-with-us.