<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenox: WAM Theatre sets 2023 season auditions

WAM Theatre will hold auditions for its 2023 season from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at WAM's new offices at the Church on the Hill Chapel, 55 Main St.

Free onsite child care will be offered on Friday, Feb. 10. The space is wheelchair accessible. 

Auditions are open to Equity and non-Equity actors. To schedule a 10-minute audition slot, email a headshot and resume to casting@wamtheatre.com by Feb. 6, with "2023 Season Auditions" in the subject line. 

Actors should prepare a one to two minute contemporary monologue.

Performers of all ethnicities, gender identities and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, are encouraged to audition. WAM is particularly reaching out to African-American, Black and Latinx actors.

Information: wamtheatre.com/work-with-us.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all