WAM Theatre has partnered with Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation to offer two child care options at no added cost for parents/caregivers for the upcoming production of "Cadillac Crew."
Performances will take place Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 13-29, at Shakespeare & Company’s Tina Packer Playhouse. Some performances are available online.
On-site care will be available for children ages 5-12 at Shakespeare & Company during the matinee performance on Sunday, Oct. 23. WAM can accommodate up to 15 children.
Additionally, WAM will offer home babysitting care subsidies for any "Cadillac Crew" performance. These stipends are intended for parents/guardians of younger children (ages birth-5), and WAM will reimburse 15 households up to $75 to cover their caregiving costs.
Visit wamtheatre.com/childcare to apply for the child care programs. For ticket information, call 413-637-3353 or visit wamtheatre.com.