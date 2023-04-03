Want to run for office in North Adams? Nomination papers are now available

NORTH ADAMS — Anyone interested in running for city elections is now able to get nomination papers from the city clerk's office.
Elections will be held Nov. 7 for positions including the mayor, all nine seats on City Council, three seats on the School Committee, and three seats on the the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School Committee, according to City Clerk Josh Vallieres.
Candidates need 50 signatures from city voters to get on the ballot. Nomination papers are due back in late July.
The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.