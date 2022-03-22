The Washington Cultural Council has awarded a total of $5,000 in funding to 10 cultural programs slated to benefit town residents and those of neighboring communities.
The 2022 grant recipients include Becket Arts Center of the Hilltowns, Becket Athenaeum, WAM Theatre, Massachusetts Walking Tour Concerts; The Highwaymen: Songs and Stories presented by Matt York, and the "Friends of the Washington Town Park" Music in the Park concert series.
Other grant awards will benefit the members of the Washington Council on Aging and the students at Becket Washington Elementary School.
Among the awarded programs are free opportunities for community engagement through local cultural attractions, including the Becket Athenaeum’s free museum passes program; opportunities for children to explore the studio arts with the assistance of IS183 Inc.; outdoor events hosting musical entertainment; and opportunities for expression through movement and dance.
For more information, email the Washington Cultural Council at washingtonculturalcouncil@gmail.com.