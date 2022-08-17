The Friends of the Washington Town Park will welcome local artist Krishna Guthrie for a free performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the town gazebo.

Guthrie incorporates rock, blues and modern influences into his music as well as elements of his lineage, from the folk roots of Woody Guthrie, his great-grandfather, to the storytelling of Arlo Guthrie, his grandfather.

Blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets are welcome. The Friends of the Town Park are offering a free fairy garden activity for kids of all ages.

