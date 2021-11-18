Special town election polls will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Town Hall.
Positions on the ballot include a two-year unexpired term for the Board of Selectmen that is currently vacant, and three positions on the Municipal Light Board.
Board of Selectmen candidates include David Ellis, John Fish and Keith James Sharp.
On the Municipal Light Board ballot, Pauline Combe-Clark is running for a three-year term, Richard Spencer is running for the two-year unexpired term, and there is no candidate for the one-year unexpired term.