The Friends of Washington Town Park announce two free concerts as part of its Music in the Park series. The Rev Tor Band will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 7, and Bobby Sweet & Friends will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the Town Park off Route 8.
Rev Tor and his band have shared the stage with members of The Grateful Dead, Dead and Co., Phish, The Allman Brothers, and NRPS. In 2021, Rev Tor released the band's eighth album of original music, "Snake Oil," on Smellydog Records.
Sweet is a Berkshire native and sixth-generation musician. He has written songs that have aired on many hit television series, such as "Nashville," "Touched by an Angel," "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "CSI."
Donations are welcome. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets. A fairy garden activity will be available for kids of all ages.